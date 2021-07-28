More morning rain!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tuesday morning rain was a record at SRQ Airport, the total for July 27th now 2.68″. That brings our total for the month to 8.70″, and for the year 27.01″. We have another day Wednesday much like Tuesday - Another round of round for the morning hours, then very little rain or thunderstorm activity for the afternoon. The general trend for the end of the week and Saturday will be lower and lower chances for storms, only 20% on Saturday. Storms will be able to return into next week, which is also next month.

Red tide continues to bring respiratory problems to our Suncoast beaches. Tuesday afternoon’s report showed the highest level of respiratory irritation at Siesta Key, with slight to moderate conditions at other area beaches.

Red Tide (Station)

