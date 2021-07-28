Manatee Memorial Hospital updates visitation policies

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Due to the rise of COVID-19 cases, Manatee Memorial Hospital has limited visitation to the hospital’s Inpatient Nursing Units, the Emergency Department and Surgical/Procedural Area to one visitor per day, effective Wednesday.

The visitation hours will remain the same: 8 a.m to 8 p.m.

Patients who are positive for COVID-19 or are being tested for COVID-19 will not be allowed visitors.

All visitors must attest that they are not ill or have recently been exposed to COVID-19, use antibacterial foam, and wear a mask upon entry and keep the mask on at all times while at the hospital. Visitors may provide their own mask, or the ER staff will provide one for them.

Visitors for the inpatient nursing homes must enter through the main entrance of the hospital, visitors for the emergency department must come with the patient at the time of arrival, and visitors to the surgical/procedural areas may accompany the patient for admitting and to pre-surgical areas.

Labor/Delivery/Mom and Baby/Post-partum and Neonatal will continue to be able to have two visitors per day and one person who may stay overnight.

The hospital still encourages family/friends to call, use FaceTime, Zoom, Skype, or send email notes through the ePatient Note Service if they are not able to visit. You can send those here.

For additional information on the visitation policies, visit their website or follow Manatee Memorial’s Facebook page.

