Legacy Trail gets grant to enhance North Port Connector

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:12 AM EDT
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Since the Sarasota County Commission approved a contract April 6 to fund its construction, the Sarasota County Parks, Recreation, and Natural Resources have been working hard on extending and enhancing the current pathway on The Legacy Trail.

The extension will offer a route from Sarasota to North Port along The Legacy Trail. This paved, tree-lined trail will offer a mix of roads, bike lanes, sidewalks and multiuse trails. The county aims to add an additional four miles of pathway to The Legacy Trail, using Border Road to connect trail in Venice to the trail in Deer Prairie Creek Preserve.

This isn’t the only trail that will see improvements. The South Power Line Trail in Carlton Reserve as well as another trail that will connect the north and south entrances of Deer Prairie Creek Preserve will also provide the public with more options.

On Wednesday, county staff announced receipt of a 50,000 grant from the Gulf Coast Community Foundation to help with these trail enhancements on the North Port Connector. The grant will go toward a stop station, which includes a shaded area, benches, a kiosk, a bike rack and more.

“The Gulf Coast Community Foundation has been a huge supporter of the trail since the very beginning,” said Parks Recreation and Natural Resources Director Nicole Rissler. “We wouldn’t be where we are today without their support and continued advocacy.”

The county broke ground on the North Port Connector June 14, and aims to finish sometime in 2022.

