Lakewood Ranch Medical Center updates visitation rules

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Starting Thursday, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center will be limiting visitors to the center’s Inpatient Nursing Units, including the ICU, to one visitor per patient at a time, with the maximum of two visitors per day, from 12p.m.-6p.m.

Patients who are positive for COVID-19 or are being tested for COVID-19 will not be allowed visitors.

For the Women’s Center, the hospital is allowing two adults who screen negative, that must wear masks and use antibacterial foam as entering.

Inpatient and Outpatient Procedures will allow one adult who screens negative, who must also wear a mask and use antibacterial foam as they enter. They may accompany the patient to the pre-surgery waiting room until the patient is called to the pre-op area. Visitors are required to wait offsite during the procedure.

ER patients may have one visitor accompany them to the emergency room, who must also wear a mask, screen negative, and apply antibacterial soap as entering.

The hospital continues to encourage family/friends to call, use FaceTime, Zoom, Skype, or send email notes through our ePatient Note Service if you are not able to visit this website.

