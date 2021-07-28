Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Inside travel lanes on U.S. 41 and Gulfstream Ave. temporarily closed tonight for construction

Inside travel lanes on US 41 and Gulfstream Ave. will be temporarily closed tonight starting at...
Inside travel lanes on US 41 and Gulfstream Ave. will be temporarily closed tonight starting at 8 p.m. 7_28(City of Sarasota)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The inside travel lanes on U.S. 41 and Gulfstream Avenue will be temporarily closed tonight beginning at 8 p.m. for construction, according to the City of Sarasota.

FDOT Southwest Florida crews will be removing the existing curb, median, and HAWK pedestrian crossing at 1st Street in order to prepare for a new roundabout.

The lanes are expected to be closed overnight until 6 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradenton announces new solid waste collection schedule due to driver shortage
Braxton Pierson-Bentley
Missing Bradenton man found after overnight search
Crews are on the scene Wednesday at U.S. 301 and I-75
2 children airlifted after crash on U.S. 301
City garbage truck struck I-75 overpass on Toledo Blade Blvd.
City garbage truck struck I-75 overpass on Toledo Blade Blvd.
Crash on East Ave and Fruitville draws large law enforcement presence

Latest News

Guests wear required face masks due to the Covid-19 pandemic on Main Street, U.S.A. in front of...
Walt Disney World to require masks indoors regardless of vaccination status
Dead fish washing up on Englewood Beach.
Red tide and dead fish impacting Englewood Beach area
school
A mask debate as COVID cases rise
biz masks
Local businesses react to CDC mask recommendation
ABC7 News at 6pm - July 28, 2021