Inside travel lanes on U.S. 41 and Gulfstream Ave. temporarily closed tonight for construction

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The inside travel lanes on U.S. 41 and Gulfstream Avenue will be temporarily closed tonight beginning at 8 p.m. for construction, according to the City of Sarasota.

FDOT Southwest Florida crews will be removing the existing curb, median, and HAWK pedestrian crossing at 1st Street in order to prepare for a new roundabout.

The lanes are expected to be closed overnight until 6 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.