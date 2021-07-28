Florida animal rescue organization provides update on elderly dog left to die

WARNING. THE DETAILS IN THIS STORY ARE DISTURBING. BUT YOU CAN HELP!

ORLANDO, Fla. (WWSB) - Poodle and Pooch Rescue of Florida has provided an update on an elderly dog who was found abandoned and abused.

The animal, who they have named Petal, was transported to a hospital in Orlando after she was found with her mouth taped shut and her legs taped together.

The organization is based in Central Florida but they are putting out a call to help with Petal’s medical expenses.

She was was severely dehydrated, malnourished, emaciated, and anemic. Petal was covered with fleas. She also had cataracts in both eyes.

The organization updated that Petal is slowly recovering from the horrendous abuse.

“Little Petal continues to have more good days than bad days this week as her little body heals from her severe neglect. She is alert more often now and even trying to move around a bit,” the organization wrote.

Her back legs remain weak, but workers are keeping an eye on them to see if they will potentially strengthen.

She is receiving care and safely being administered food, water and medication. An anonymous donor is also offering a $2,500 reward toward the arrest and prosecution of whoever is responsible for Petal’s neglect and abuse. Information can be sent to JusticeforPetal@gmail.com.

If you would like to donate to the organization

