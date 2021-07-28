Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Fire roasted eggplant with The Indian Table | Suncoast View

Fire roasted eggplant with The Indian Table | Suncoast View
Fire roasted eggplant with The Indian Table | Suncoast View
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Benghan Burta - smoky spiced eggplant.

Ingredients:

2 large eggplant 2 tsp toasted cumin seeds 1 small red onion, finely chopped 2 medium-sized tomatoes, finely chopped

1 green serrano pepper, chopped

1⁄4 teaspoon cayenne pepper juice of 1 fresh lime

1/4 tsp turmeric

2 tsp neutral cooking oil (sunflower/grapeseed)

1 tablespoon chopped cilantro salt as required

Method: Rinse the eggplant and pat dry. Roast over open flame or grill pan until charred and cooked through. Turn continuously to avoid burning. Alternatively bake in 400-degree oven. Cool and peel off the charred skin. Roughly chop the flesh. Add all remaining ingredients and allow to rest in the refrigerator for min 2 hours or overnight before serving. Taste, adjust seasonings, and serve.

Most Read

Bradenton announces new solid waste collection schedule due to driver shortage
Braxton Pierson-Bentley
Missing Bradenton man found after overnight search
Crews are on the scene Wednesday at U.S. 301 and I-75
2 children airlifted after crash on U.S. 301
City garbage truck struck I-75 overpass on Toledo Blade Blvd.
City garbage truck struck I-75 overpass on Toledo Blade Blvd.
Crash on East Ave and Fruitville draws large law enforcement presence

Latest News

Fire roasted eggplant with The Indian Table | Suncoast View
Fire roasted eggplant with The Indian Table | Suncoast View
Suncoast View
The Indian Table update | Suncoast view
Suncoast view
Hottest fictional summer reads | Suncoast View
Suncoast view
HOT TOPICS: German gymnastics team wears unitards & Singer Pink pays Olympic dress code fine | Suncoast View