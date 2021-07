SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Police and rescue units are on the scene of a crash that occurred at 12:14p.m on U.S. 301 near the I-75 interchange.

Florida Highway Patrol says a 6-year-old was airlifted from the scene to a hospital.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area for the time being.

The crash is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.