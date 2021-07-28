CDC issues new mask recommendations, Suncoast school boards keep masks optional

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The CDC is now calling on people nationally to wear their mask indoors, including students and school employees. At the same time Gov. Ron DeSantis stands firm with parents making their own decision for their children.

“I have parents writing me because they’re not getting answers from other people and I tell them, I’m worried too, I’m a grandmother but luckily he’s so young he’s not going to school yet. But that worries me to death because they don’t have any protection yet,” said Sarasota County Teachers Association President, Pat Gardner.

We’re now two weeks from the new school year in Sarasota and Manatee counties and the CDC’s new announcement recommends everyone to wear masks at schools is stirring up the debate.

“I’m getting information from people who would like everybody to wear a mask, and I’m getting information from people who say I’ve been vaccinated I don’t want to wear a mask anymore,” said Gardner.

Both Manatee and Sarasota school board members voted to make masks optional for the upcoming school year. When ABC7 asked if that would change in light of the new guidance, the representatives in Sarasota County said the masks remain optional, however the board will meet on Tuesday to discuss the policy further.

Leaders with the Manatee County school system say masks will remain optional.

At the same time, some state leaders are making a push for masks in schools.

“Buy different types of masks, whether its dinosaurs or their favorite cartoons. You know this is maybe an inconvenience to them but I’d rather it be a small inconvenience that you can make fun than at the risk of our children getting sick,” said Ag. Commissioner Nikki Fried.

The Governor says it should remain optional across the state.

In a statement to the ABC7 newsroom the Governor said parents know what’s best for their children; therefore, parents in Florida are empowered to make their own choices with regards to masking.

