American Cornhole World Championships kick off in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) -The week of July 26-31 will be the American Cornhole Organization World Championships in Cornhole 16. The event will take place at the Bradenton Convention Center, including a $50,000 prize, sponsored by the Gold Coast Eagle, distributed from Sarasota, Florida, attracts ACO Pro cornhole players from all over the country, as all of them will fight to be crowned King or Queen of Cornhole once the weekend hits, which is familiar territory for Cornhole veteran Russell Taber.

Taber is a top-rated singles corn hole player out of Kentucky who started tossing bags in 1999 but has been with the ACO since 2011, which he said his drive comes from the thrill of competition.

“That’s why I am still here because it’s enjoyable to still do it for the pleasure of competing at a high level,” said Taber.

A high level that ACO tour director Katherine Halbert said has been related to their growth as well.

“Our growth this season was insane I don’t know if it was covid ending or the fact that corn hole has grown so much over the last year,” said Halbert.

Tabers said due to the growth of the sport keeping his ranking has become more challenging.

“All these young guns coming in it’s a struggle to stay at the top because they have young arms,” said Tabers

Which led tabers to meet his young gun doubles partner Craig Ervin, the Missouri native said he’s played cornhole recreationally for a long time, but recently took on the pro route and for someone to be younger and in his current position, he said it’s an honor to be able to compete with someone like Tabers

“He’s been playing at the professional level for years and for him to ask me to play is amazing,” said Ervin.

