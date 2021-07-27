Suncoast stylist helping people feel confident through clothing

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Have you ever opened your closet doors, seen a closet full of clothes and still felt as though you had nothing to wear? That is something relatable for many of us.

A stylist and beauty consultant on the Suncoast is at work to change that by helping people feel confident in the clothing they have in their closet.

“I believe we’re all born with a gift to give to the world and this is my gift,” said Jessica Papineau.

Papineau is the owner of Customized Styling By Jessica. Prior to starting her own business, she worked in retail for many years. That is where she developed her love for clothing and learned how to build a wardrobe for her customers.

Customized Styling By Jessica is a concierge styling service where clothing and accessories are curated for each client and their lifestyle.

“Clutter in your closet is clutter in your mind. Most people only wear about 30% of what they own so really you know you take that 30% that they actually feel okay in and let’s keep that,” she added.

The Closet Edit is a process she uses to help clients sort through the clothes they love or that no longer fit their body or style based on the following points: fit, fabric, and fashion.

“Does it fit the body? Is it flattering? Is the fabric compromised? Is it not good anymore or is it out of style?”

She said this last year has been a critical time in many people’s lives to stop and think about where they are in life and where they want to go.

“COVID has been such an amazing time for women and men both to do these closet edits and really figure out where they’re going and how to close that gap. COVID has been that time for all of us where we really had to sit with ourselves and that can be uncomfortable,” she said.

Throughout the pandemic, Papineau tailored her business to go virtual. She helped clients perform closet edits through phone and video calls.

“During COVID I launched another part of my business called CSJ Designs which is jewelry because jewelry is just such a fabulous way to create more outfits,” Papineau added.

The perfectly curated closet is something Lola White has grown to appreciate.

“I think the key word is simplicity. I wake up every morning really excited to put on my clothes and go out. I have clothing that reflects who I am today and where I’m going,” said White.

White and Papineau have been working together for several years.

“Jessica’s been with me through these segues of life. Leaving the corporate world and developing a new brand for millennials and entrepreneurial women. That is more exciting for me, it’s more Lola and so my clothing had to reflect that,” said White who is personal branding specialist with Brandity.

Papineau’s goal is that her clients always feel great in their clothing.

“They could walk in their closet every single day and know that no matter what they put on they were going to feel beautiful and feel great in it,” she said.

You can learn more about Customized Styling By Jessica here. She also has many resources regarding styling on her Instagram.

