North Brohard Park boardwalk replacement begins this week

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Beginning this week, a contractor for the City of Venice will be replacing the old wooden boardwalk north of Fins restaurant, which runs from the North Brohard Park parking area to the beach.

According to the city, the boardwalk is approximately 20-years-old and was constructed when the Fishing Pier parking lot was expanded around 2002.

The deck boards and railings have exceeded their design life and are deteriorating, this project will replace all the old deck and railings with fresh lumber and bring the boardwalk back up to current standards.

“It would be great to have a nice clean boardwalk, I think it’s a great idea,” said beachgoer K.C. Jones

An idea that Jones said would address safety concerns as well due to the deteriorating wood.

“A lot of people walk barefoot and they need to protect their feet from splinters and that kind of thing,” said Jones.

After speaking with the Sharky’s On the Pier general manager Kim Rasmussen, she said even though the boardwalk is connected to their business, she doesn’t see this affecting traffic or business, due to a similar project that was closed for a longer period.

“When we renovated the pier, I think that was closed for three months,” said Rasmussen. “That did not hurt our business in any way, so I think we will be fine.”

The boardwalk and beach access will not be accessible by the public during the project, and the project is expected to take approximately one month. The city asks people to use different beach access during this period.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

