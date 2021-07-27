Morning storms bring a possible slow commute for several days

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Low pressure to the north, high pressure to the south, deep tropical moisture and a trough of low pressure in the near Gulf waters are all combining to produce excellent chances for storms.

Thunderstorms have been widespread along the coastal Suncoast this morning and rainfall has been on the heavy side due to the slow movement of the storms. Motorists should watch for ponding water on roads for the next few mornings.

By the second half of the day, the sea breeze will push storms inland. By afternoon storms east of the interstate will become widespread as coastal areas get a bit more sunshine. Through the afternoon and into the evening the trend for storms moving east will push much of the rainfall toward the east coast of the state.

This pattern of morning showers near the coast and then moving inland in the afternoon is know as the west wind pattern. As high pressure builds into our south, this pattern will become locked in for the rest of the workweek and into the weekend.

