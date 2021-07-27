Englewood woman gets rude surprise inside father’s van

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - An Englewood woman was startled Saturday when she discovered a stranger sleeping inside her father’s van, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said.

The woman opened the rear door of her father’s van outside of his Englewood home July 24 to find a man asleep inside; and the glove compartment rummaged through. She screamed, quickly ran back inside the home, locked the door and called 911, the sheriff’s office said.

The man, later identified as Dustin Luther, 30, was awakened by the scream and left the vehicle. He was not wearing a shirt or shoes, but began to walk away from the home while making eye contact with a man doing lawn maintenance there. Luther then headed down a dirt road and out of sight, witnesses said.

Deputies quickly located Luther based on his description. While being questioned, deputies say Luther stated that he worked for the lawn maintenance person and that he sat in the vehicle to get out of the rain.

Deputies noted it was a clear, sunny day, and the lawn maintenance man told them Luther does not work for him.

The woman positively identified Dustin Luther as the man in the van. He was placed under arrest for burglary. A gray bag that was located on the passenger seat next to where Luther was sleeping was taken and submitted into evidence.

After being handcuffed, Luther attempted to twist and turn away from the deputies, leading to an added charge of resisting arrest without violence. He was also found to be on probation, adding an additional charge of violation of probation.

He is currently being held at the Charlotte County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.