Crash on East Ave and Fruitville draws large law enforcement presence

(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A two vehicle collision caused a massive police presence at East Ave. and Fruitville Road Tuesday morning.

Sarasota Police and Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputies assisted at the scene. ABC7 was told that an occupant of one of the vehicles had a warrant and attempted to flee on foot. He suffered minor injuries but has since been taken to headquarters and may be involved in an active and ongoing criminal investigation, according to officials.

A Forensics unit was called to the scene. The roadway reopened several hours later.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

