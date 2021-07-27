City garbage truck struck I-75 overpass on Toledo Blade Blvd.

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - UPDATE: The bridge was determined to be structurally sound, and everything has opened back up.

A City garbage truck struck the I-75 southbound overpass on Toledo Blade Blvd. I-75 southbound is currently shut down at the Toledo Blade Blvd. exit, according to the North Port Police. The overpass is also shut down both ways.

Crews are on their way to ensure the bridge’s integrity. There were no injuries.

Traffic is being diverted to the off-ramp and back onto the on-ramp to re-enter the Interstate.

Expect delays in the area.

