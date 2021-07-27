Bradenton announces new solid waste collection schedule due to driver shortage

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Due to a driver shortage, the City of Bradenton announced a new solid waste collection schedule Tuesday.

The temporary collection schedule will switch to every-other-week for yard waste and recycling. The city will collect yard waste one week and recycling the following week and then repeat the cycle. This will allow the Solid Waste Division to consolidate its yard and recycling drivers into a single collection unit.

As per the new schedule, recycling pickup will occur on the weeks of July 26-30, August 9-13, and August 23-27. Yard waste collection will occur on the weeks of August 2-6, and August 16-20.

Garbage collection will continue on its normal schedule.

