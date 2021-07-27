Advertise With Us
Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried suspends 22 licenses of individuals accused of participating in Jan 6 insurrection

Agriculture Secretary Nikki Fried at a news conference May 6.
Agriculture Secretary Nikki Fried at a news conference May 6.(The Florida Channel)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - As the U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee investigates the January 6th insurrection on the United States Capitol, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried announced the suspension of 22 licenses held by individuals allegedly involved in the insurrection.

The FDACS Division of Licensing administers Florida’s concealed weapon licensing program and oversees Florida’s private investigative, private security and recovery services industries. The division’s regulatory oversight of private investigative, private security and recovery services includes licensing, enforcing compliance standards, and ensuring public protection from unethical business practices and unlicensed activity.

“The deeply disturbing events that occurred at our nation’s Capitol on January 6th were sedition, treason, and domestic terrorism – and those individuals involved in the insurrection must be held accountable for attempting to subvert our democratic process,” said Commissioner Fried. “Since charges began being filed, we are using our lawful authority to immediately suspend the licenses of 22 individuals involved in the storming of the U.S. Capitol. This is an ongoing effort, and as charges and sentences continue in the wake of this despicable attack, we will further suspend and revoke any additional licenses granted to insurrectionists.”

The FDACS has the ability to immediately suspend a license if the licensee is charged with a felony or certain other disqualifying offenses. Once a judgement is rendered, if the sentence disqualifies, FDACS can revoke the license.

