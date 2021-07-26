VRBO rental subject of search warrant after Texas juvenile was reported missed

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A missing juvenile investigation in Dilley, Texas led Charlotte County deputies to a home on Ohara Drive in Port Charlotte on July 23.

When the Dilley Police Department in Texas was informed by a family that they had not heard from their child in days, the juvenile’s phone was tracked to 18541 Ohara Drive. The family last saw their child boarding a plane for what they believed was an all-inclusive church retreat in Florida.

Once on the scene, Charlotte County deputies observed a man run to the back room and refuse to acknowledge their presence when they knocked on the door, according to the Sheriff’s report.

The Deputies then contacted the owner of a white Buick in the driveway, and that owner was able to call and convince the male to come to the front door, along with the missing juvenile.

Vincent Joseph Robusto, 38, a convicted felon out of Georgia, was detained pending the investigation. According to the sheriff’s office report, the juvenile said she was attempting to open the door, but was being held back by Robusto. She recalled getting off a plane in Fort Myers where they met up with Robusto, and went to the Ohara resident where she was offered a vape pen containing an unknown substance.

Major Crimes contacted the church camp, where it was discovered that the juvenile was not even registered for the camp and had never even attended their church. Her friends informed major crimes that the 15-year-old had been communicating with an older man through social media apps.

A search warrant for the VRBO rental found Robusto was in possession of eight rounds of ammunition which were located inside a magazine of a semi-automatic handgun. Robusto was arrested for False Imprisonment of a Person Against Their Will, Interference with Custody of Minor, Possession of Firearm Ammunition or Weapon by US Convicted Felon, Drug Paraphernalia – Delivery to Minor, Possession of Firearm Ammunition or Weapon by US Convicted Felon, and was transported to the Charlotte County Jail. His bond is set at $325,000.00.

The juvenile has been reunited with her parents.

