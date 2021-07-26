Sarasota man sentenced to seven years in 2020 shooting incident

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - U.S. District Judge William Jung has sentenced Gabriel Galvan, 32, of Sarasota, to seven years and two months in federal prison for possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon. The court also ordered Galvan to forfeit the firearm and ammunition used in the offense.

According to court documents, on Feb 10, 2020, Galvan was standing in the middle of the street in a Sarasota neighborhood, blocking traffic. When a driver blew his horn and gestured to Galvan to move out of the road, Galvan pulled a gun from his back pocket and fired two shots. The car drove off and Galvan fled the area.

Officers from the Sarasota Police Department then responded to the area, made contact with Galvan, and located the firearm hidden underneath an air conditioner, as well as two spent shell casings.

Galvan later confessed to possessing and firing the firearm. Galvan had several previous felony convictions and therefore was prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition.

