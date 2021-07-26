Motorcyclist dies in Cortez crash

CORTEZ, Fla. (WWSB) - A 32-year-old Bradenton man was killed early Monday when his motorcycle went off the road in Cortez, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The motorcycle was heading east in the right lane on Cortez Road, approaching 102nd Street West shortly before 1:30 a.m., when it went off the roadway and onto the grass shoulder, troopers said.

The driver fell off the motorcycle and hit a tree. The motorcycle continued east on Cortez Road, and came to rest in the right lane, east of 103rd Street West. The driver was taken to Blake Medical Center where he died of his injuries. The crash remains under investigation.

