Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Motorcyclist dies in Cortez crash

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORTEZ, Fla. (WWSB) - A 32-year-old Bradenton man was killed early Monday when his motorcycle went off the road in Cortez, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The motorcycle was heading east in the right lane on Cortez Road, approaching 102nd Street West shortly before 1:30 a.m., when it went off the roadway and onto the grass shoulder, troopers said.

The driver fell off the motorcycle and hit a tree. The motorcycle continued east on Cortez Road, and came to rest in the right lane, east of 103rd Street West. The driver was taken to Blake Medical Center where he died of his injuries. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim killed in shooting on Desoto Road in Sarasota
Emma Weyant, of United States, poses with her silver medal on the podium for the women's...
Sarasota’s Emma Weyant wins silver medal at Tokyo Olympics
Artificial reefs installed under the dock of Nokomis waterfront restaurant in battle against red tide
Sharks are being found in canals in Longboat Key.
Longboat Key residents finding sharks in canal behind their homes
Ronnie Oneal sentenced to life with no parole
Life in prison is sentence for Florida man in double killing

Latest News

Carlie Brucia's kidnapping was caught on surveillance footage
Convicted killer of Carlie Brucia dies in prison
Conviction upheld In ‘horrific’ sex trafficking case
Mote Marine
Where’s Wade? Exploring Mote Marine Lab and Aquarium
Fatal Crash
Fatal Crash Investigation
GMS
Good Morning Suncoast at 6:00am - Monday July 25, 2021