Missing Bradenton man found after overnight search

UPDATED at 10:30 -- Man has been located and is OK.

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s for help in locating a missing person.

Braxton Pierson-Bentley, 30, was last seen walking from his residence in the 5200 block of Fifth Street Circle West around 10 p.m. Sunday. Deputies say he made comments that he wanted to harm himself and took a pellet gun with him. He suffers from a mental health condition and does not have medications that he may need with him.

Braxton is 6′0″ and approximately 180 lbs. He has short red/brown hair with a full beard and has tattoos on his arms, legs, and neck. He was last seen wearing black shorts with a red stripe, a white shirt, and a white hat with a black brim.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011.

