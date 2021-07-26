Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Man fatally shoots ex-wife, man at Houston soccer field

By KTRK staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) - A youth soccer tournament in Texas turned deadly Sunday.

Authorities said about 100 people were at the tournament when a gunman opened fire amid a domestic dispute.

A pregnant woman and her boyfriend died.

The woman was with two children at the time of the shooting. They were not injured.

Family members say the woman and her boyfriend were arguing with her ex-husband when he pulled the trigger. He then fled the scene.

About two hours later, family members said they received a text from him saying he planned to kill himself.

Deputies later found his body with a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside a home about 10 miles from the field.

Copyright 2021 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlie Brucia's kidnapping was caught on surveillance footage
Convicted killer of 11-year-old Carlie Brucia dies in prison
Braxton Pierson-Bentley
Missing Bradenton man found after overnight search
Victim killed in shooting on Desoto Road in Sarasota
Motorcyclist dies in Cortez crash
Police seek driver who fled from a hit-and-run Sunday afternoon on I-75

Latest News

Suncoast styling helping people feel beautiful. `
Suncoast stylist helping people feel confident through clothing
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava paid tribute to the Surfside, Fla., condo collapse...
Miami-Dade mayor pays tribute after last Surfside condo victim found
FILE - In this May 6, 2021, file photo, Maricopa County ballots cast in the 2020 general...
Arizona Senate issues new subpoena for 2020 election audit
Former President Donald Trump remains fixated on his election loss, though reportedly his PAC's...
Trump fixated on 2020 election
John Scalzi with First Alert Weather
Morning storms bring a possible slow commute for several days