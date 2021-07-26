Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Major New Orleans hospitals pause non-urgent procedures as COVID cases surge

Louisiana Children’s Medical Center announced Monday that all its health facilities will...
Louisiana Children’s Medical Center announced Monday that all its health facilities will suspend non-essential surgeries and procedures that would result in overnight stays.(WVUE)
By FOX 8 Staff and Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - Non-urgent medical procedures were put on hold until the surge in COVID cases and hospitalizations decreases in south Louisiana.

WVUE-TV reports Louisiana Children’s Medical Center announced Monday that all its health facilities will suspend non-essential surgeries and procedures that would result in overnight stays.

The changes are effective Thursday.

Visitor policies have also been modified.

Patients who are not COVID positive will be limited to one visitor per day.

COVID-positive patients will not be allowed visitors unless they are in end-of-life care, hospice, or have a critical illness. Decisions will be made on a case-by-case basis and at the discretion of hospital staff.

Our Lady of the Lake, one of the state’s largest health providers out of Baton Rouge, reinstated similar policies earlier in the day.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlie Brucia's kidnapping was caught on surveillance footage
Convicted killer of 11-year-old Carlie Brucia dies in prison
Braxton Pierson-Bentley
Missing Bradenton man found after overnight search
Victim killed in shooting on Desoto Road in Sarasota
Motorcyclist dies in Cortez crash
Police seek driver who fled from a hit-and-run Sunday afternoon on I-75

Latest News

Suncoast styling helping people feel beautiful. `
Suncoast stylist helping people feel confident through clothing
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava paid tribute to the Surfside, Fla., condo collapse...
Miami-Dade mayor pays tribute after last Surfside condo victim found
FILE - In this May 6, 2021, file photo, Maricopa County ballots cast in the 2020 general...
Arizona Senate issues new subpoena for 2020 election audit
Former President Donald Trump remains fixated on his election loss, though reportedly his PAC's...
Trump fixated on 2020 election
John Scalzi with First Alert Weather
Morning storms bring a possible slow commute for several days