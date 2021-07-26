Advertise With Us
Heat, humidity, and scattered storm continue this week

By Justin Hobbs
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -We have had some heavy downpours across the Suncoast especially through the morning and early afternoon. By late afternoon the coastal area dried out meanwhile showers fired up inland. These storms of the next couple of days being developed by a tropical ridge out in the Atlantic.

Heat, humidity, and feel like temperatures will continue to be a concern as we are seeing a lot of moisture at the surface, making it uncomfortable as you walk out. Expect this to continue through the week.

Rain chances remain scattered for the early portion of the week before becoming more isolated as we end the week and head into the weekend.

