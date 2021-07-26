Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Good Samaritans work to free sea turtle from fishing line

Beach goers worked to free a turtle wrapped in fishing wire.
Beach goers worked to free a turtle wrapped in fishing wire.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH WALTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A group of good Samaritans jumped into action after noticing a sea turtle in distress.

South Walton Fire District Lifeguard Jack Nabers initially noticed the animal while on duty Sunday near Miramar Beach. After swimming out to the turtle, he quickly realized the animal was entangled in an entire fishing pole.

With the help of bystanders, Jack removed the fishing line using his medical supplies. Witnesses on scene contacted Florida Fish & Wildlife to alert them to the turtle’s condition.

Thankfully, the turtle was able to swim safely back out to sea with no apparent injuries. It’s a good reminder to remember to make sure you have left no gear or garbage behind once you’ve left the beach.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlie Brucia's kidnapping was caught on surveillance footage
Convicted killer of 11-year-old Carlie Brucia dies in prison
Braxton Pierson-Bentley
Missing Bradenton man found after overnight search
Victim killed in shooting on Desoto Road in Sarasota
Motorcyclist dies in Cortez crash
Police seek driver who fled from a hit-and-run Sunday afternoon on I-75

Latest News

Suncoast styling helping people feel beautiful. `
Suncoast stylist helping people feel confident through clothing
John Scalzi with First Alert Weather
Morning storms bring a possible slow commute for several days
Sarasota Memorial Hospital limiting visitors due to rapid increase in COVID-19 cases; Doctors Hospital not changing visitation yet
Venice Boardwalk
North Brohard Park boardwalk replacement begins this week
cuba
Cuba protests