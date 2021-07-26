Good Samaritans work to free sea turtle from fishing line

SOUTH WALTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A group of good Samaritans jumped into action after noticing a sea turtle in distress.

South Walton Fire District Lifeguard Jack Nabers initially noticed the animal while on duty Sunday near Miramar Beach. After swimming out to the turtle, he quickly realized the animal was entangled in an entire fishing pole.

With the help of bystanders, Jack removed the fishing line using his medical supplies. Witnesses on scene contacted Florida Fish & Wildlife to alert them to the turtle’s condition.

Thankfully, the turtle was able to swim safely back out to sea with no apparent injuries. It’s a good reminder to remember to make sure you have left no gear or garbage behind once you’ve left the beach.

