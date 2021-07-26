Advertise With Us
Police seek driver who fled from a hit-and-run Sunday afternoon on I-75

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a man they say fled the scene of a crash Sunday on Interstate 75.

Three vehicles were involved in the incident south of State Road 70 that occurred about 12:40 p.m.

While cars heading southbound were slowing down for traffic, one driver failed to do so in time and not only hit the car in front of them, but also pushed that car into a third vehicle. The driver then exited their vehicle and entered an unknown car that had also stopped and fled the scene.

Two people sustained minor injuries, according to troopers.

The driver is described as a black male with long hair, thin build, and was seen wearing a blue shirt. The unknown vehicle is described as a red four-door sedan, unknown make and model.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Highway Patrol at 239-938-1800.

