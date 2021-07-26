Expect good thunderstorm coverage as moisture returns to the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Moisture will surge into the atmosphere this afternoon as our winds shift to the south. A south wind tends to allow for a stronger and earlier sea breeze, and today’s sea breeze should begin by noon.

We could see a few showers build by around lunchtime near the coast, but the best chances for showers will be in the afternoon and early evening in inland locations. The sea breeze should move well inland leaving the coast calm in the late afternoon.

The area of tropical interest, that the National Hurricane Center has been monitoring for possible development, will move onshore today along the Atlantic coast of North Florida or South Georgia. Other than a little rain, this system will have little impact on Florida.

