Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Details continue to emerge following deadly house fire in North Port

Deadly fire claims the life of a 74-year-old North Port man.
Deadly fire claims the life of a 74-year-old North Port man.(WWSB)
By Rick Adams
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - There’s not much left of the home on Electra Avenue in North Port. A fire during the early morning hours of Sunday claimed the life of a 74-year-old man. Fire crews say hoarding conditions made it a lot more challenging to fight this fire and find the man.

“When you have a hoarding type of fire, your fuel load is so much greater, you have fire conditions that can be a lot more volatile,” said Scott Titus, Fire Chief for the city of North Port. “You have things that can fall on you, you have things that can block your area of ingress, block your areas of regress, it can be very disorienting.”

Titus went on to say hoarding fires happen far too often here. Neighbors are shocked and saddened by this fire and this loss of life.

“Even though I didn’t know him very well, we’re still a tight-knit community here and just hearing it happened is just a real shame,” said Paul Georo, a neighbor.

The man’s name has yet to be released. Officials say he lived alone. They say they may never find the answers to some important questions.

“The state fire marshal didn’t see any signs of foul play, it’s going to be tough to determine a point of origin or a cause with the conditions inside the home,” said Madison Heid, Communications Coordinator for the city of North Port. “So I’m not sure if we’ll ever get that answer, same with the medical examiner, they didn’t see any signs of foul play either.”

The cause of this fire remains under investigation

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlie Brucia's kidnapping was caught on surveillance footage
Convicted killer of 11-year-old Carlie Brucia dies in prison
Braxton Pierson-Bentley
Missing Bradenton man found after overnight search
Victim killed in shooting on Desoto Road in Sarasota
Motorcyclist dies in Cortez crash
Police seek driver who fled from a hit-and-run Sunday afternoon on I-75

Latest News

Suncoast styling helping people feel beautiful. `
Suncoast stylist helping people feel confident through clothing
John Scalzi with First Alert Weather
Morning storms bring a possible slow commute for several days
Sarasota Memorial Hospital limiting visitors due to rapid increase in COVID-19 cases; Doctors Hospital not changing visitation yet
Venice Boardwalk
North Brohard Park boardwalk replacement begins this week
cuba
Cuba protests