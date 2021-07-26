Details continue to emerge following deadly house fire in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - There’s not much left of the home on Electra Avenue in North Port. A fire during the early morning hours of Sunday claimed the life of a 74-year-old man. Fire crews say hoarding conditions made it a lot more challenging to fight this fire and find the man.

“When you have a hoarding type of fire, your fuel load is so much greater, you have fire conditions that can be a lot more volatile,” said Scott Titus, Fire Chief for the city of North Port. “You have things that can fall on you, you have things that can block your area of ingress, block your areas of regress, it can be very disorienting.”

Titus went on to say hoarding fires happen far too often here. Neighbors are shocked and saddened by this fire and this loss of life.

“Even though I didn’t know him very well, we’re still a tight-knit community here and just hearing it happened is just a real shame,” said Paul Georo, a neighbor.

The man’s name has yet to be released. Officials say he lived alone. They say they may never find the answers to some important questions.

“The state fire marshal didn’t see any signs of foul play, it’s going to be tough to determine a point of origin or a cause with the conditions inside the home,” said Madison Heid, Communications Coordinator for the city of North Port. “So I’m not sure if we’ll ever get that answer, same with the medical examiner, they didn’t see any signs of foul play either.”

The cause of this fire remains under investigation

