Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

County utility crews respond to sanitary sewage leak in Sarasota on Monday

(WALB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Monday, county utility crews responded to a call regarding a sanitary sewer overflow at a manhole in front of 4938 Camphor Ave.

On the scene, they discovered an air release valve had a mechanical failure and was leaking sanitary sewage. 35,000 gallons of sewage had overflowed into a stormwater ditch which flowed into Red Bug Slough Lake. 10,000 gallons were recovered for sampling.

Clean-up is proceeding per protocol. The air release valve will be scheduled for a replacement.

County staff is working with the manufacturer to find a possible solution to prevent future incidents.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlie Brucia's kidnapping was caught on surveillance footage
Convicted killer of 11-year-old Carlie Brucia dies in prison
Braxton Pierson-Bentley
Missing Bradenton man found after overnight search
Victim killed in shooting on Desoto Road in Sarasota
Motorcyclist dies in Cortez crash
Police seek driver who fled from a hit-and-run Sunday afternoon on I-75

Latest News

Suncoast styling helping people feel beautiful. `
Suncoast stylist helping people feel confident through clothing
John Scalzi with First Alert Weather
Morning storms bring a possible slow commute for several days
Sarasota Memorial Hospital limiting visitors due to rapid increase in COVID-19 cases; Doctors Hospital not changing visitation yet
Venice Boardwalk
North Brohard Park boardwalk replacement begins this week
cuba
Cuba protests