County utility crews respond to sanitary sewage leak in Sarasota on Monday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Monday, county utility crews responded to a call regarding a sanitary sewer overflow at a manhole in front of 4938 Camphor Ave.

On the scene, they discovered an air release valve had a mechanical failure and was leaking sanitary sewage. 35,000 gallons of sewage had overflowed into a stormwater ditch which flowed into Red Bug Slough Lake. 10,000 gallons were recovered for sampling.

Clean-up is proceeding per protocol. The air release valve will be scheduled for a replacement.

County staff is working with the manufacturer to find a possible solution to prevent future incidents.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.