Body found Sunday believed to be missing Tallahassee 13-year-old

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police say they’re conducting a death investigation after the body of a boy was found late Sunday. It’s believed to be 13-year-old Darius Swain, but investigators are awaiting positive identification which is not expected until Tuesday.

A Tallahassee Police Department spokesperson says a boy’s body was discovered in a wooded area behind the Walmart in the 4400 block of West Tennessee Street. At this time, foul play is not suspected, according to investigators.

Swain went missing Friday, prompting a frantic search by family and friends. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert for Swain Sunday, a day after TPD reported him missing.

Swain was last seen Friday in the area of the 1800 block of Nekoma Court.

