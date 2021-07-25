Victim killed in shooting on Desoto Road in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One person was shot and killed Sunday in Sarasota and police are looking for a suspect.

The incident occurred at 4 p.m., in the 3000 block of Desoto Road.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses saw a suspect in a confrontation with the victim near a convenience store. The suspect fled the scene after shooting the victim, and headed eastbound on Desoto Road. The victim died at the scene, deputies said.

The suspect is being described as a white or Hispanic male, last seen wearing a white tank top. He was seen leaving in a grey or silver sedan with another unknown male.

The Sheriff’s Office says at this time this is an isolated incident and there is no continued threat to the public. Detectives are currently investigating the case.

Anyone with information should call the Sarasota Sheriff’s Office at 941-861-5800.

