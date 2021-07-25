Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Victim killed in shooting on Desoto Road in Sarasota

(WMC Action News 5)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One person was shot and killed Sunday in Sarasota and police are looking for a suspect.

The incident occurred at 4 p.m., in the 3000 block of Desoto Road.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses saw a suspect in a confrontation with the victim near a convenience store. The suspect fled the scene after shooting the victim, and headed eastbound on Desoto Road. The victim died at the scene, deputies said.

The suspect is being described as a white or Hispanic male, last seen wearing a white tank top. He was seen leaving in a grey or silver sedan with another unknown male.

The Sheriff’s Office says at this time this is an isolated incident and there is no continued threat to the public. Detectives are currently investigating the case.

Anyone with information should call the Sarasota Sheriff’s Office at 941-861-5800.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emma Weyant, of United States, poses with her silver medal on the podium for the women's...
Sarasota’s Emma Weyant wins silver medal at Tokyo Olympics
Artificial reefs installed under the dock of Nokomis waterfront restaurant in battle against red tide
Sharks are being found in canals in Longboat Key.
Longboat Key residents finding sharks in canal behind their homes
Ronnie Oneal sentenced to life with no parole
Life in prison is sentence for Florida man in double killing

Latest News

Conviction upheld In ‘horrific’ sex trafficking case
Mote Marine
Where’s Wade? Exploring Mote Marine Lab and Aquarium
Fatal Crash
Fatal Crash Investigation
GMS
Good Morning Suncoast at 6:00am - Monday July 25, 2021
Motorcyclist dies in Cortez crash