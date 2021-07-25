Sarasota’s Emma Weyant wins silver medal at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, Japan (WWSB) - Sarasota native Emma Weyant is coming back to the Suncoast with an Olympic medal.

The 19-year-old finished second in the women’s 400-meter individual medley, taking the silver medal on Saturday.

Her time was of 4:32:76. She came in behind Japan’s Yui Ohashi, who won the gold at 4:32:08.

Last week, ABC7 spoke to her mom and her coach.

“First of all, I’m super proud. I’ll be up. Let’s be honest, I probably won’t sleep,” Coach Brent Arckey told ABC7.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.