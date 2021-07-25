Advertise With Us
Sarasota’s Emma Weyant wins silver medal at Tokyo Olympics

Emma Weyant, of United States, poses with her silver medal on the podium for the women's...
Emma Weyant, of United States, poses with her silver medal on the podium for the women's 400-meter Individual medley at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOKYO, Japan (WWSB) - Sarasota native Emma Weyant is coming back to the Suncoast with an Olympic medal.

The 19-year-old finished second in the women’s 400-meter individual medley, taking the silver medal on Saturday.

Her time was of 4:32:76. She came in behind Japan’s Yui Ohashi, who won the gold at 4:32:08.

Last week, ABC7 spoke to her mom and her coach.

“First of all, I’m super proud. I’ll be up. Let’s be honest, I probably won’t sleep,” Coach Brent Arckey told ABC7.

