Sarasota’s Emma Weyant wins silver medal at Tokyo Olympics
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOKYO, Japan (WWSB) - Sarasota native Emma Weyant is coming back to the Suncoast with an Olympic medal.
The 19-year-old finished second in the women’s 400-meter individual medley, taking the silver medal on Saturday.
Her time was of 4:32:76. She came in behind Japan’s Yui Ohashi, who won the gold at 4:32:08.
Last week, ABC7 spoke to her mom and her coach.
“First of all, I’m super proud. I’ll be up. Let’s be honest, I probably won’t sleep,” Coach Brent Arckey told ABC7.
