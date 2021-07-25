Rain chances slim tonight but higher for Monday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We are watching a few showers further inland towards Highlands County. Those are tracking to the southwest and if they hold together we may get a few drop along the coast tonight but that chance is fairly slim.

We ramp up the rain chances to kick of the week with about 50% of the area seeing at least a drop of rain through the day, some heavy downpours are likely. As we continue into the week, rain chance drop back to the typical seasonal afternoon storm around a 30-40% chances. However, the heat will hang on with highs in the 90′s every day and humid conditions persisting.

Watching Invest 90L, the disturbance still has a 50% chance of development in the next 2 days and the next 5 days. This disorganized weak system looks to track towards the northwest along the Florida and Georgia border before taking a hard turn up the coast.

