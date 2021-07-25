Advertise With Us
Professional athlete from the Suncoast sponsors free backpack giveaway at Booker Elementary

(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Saturday, Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack sponsored a backpack giveaway at Booker Elementary to help students prepare for the upcoming school year.

The event was free to public for anyone who needed school supplies.

Mack, who had gone to school at Booker Elementary and Booker High School, said this was a way to give back to the community that had given him so much.

“It’s definitely important. I wanted to help the community, be a stone for the community, show my support and go out there and help people,” Mack said.

The event started at 9 a.m. and lasted until supplies ran out.

