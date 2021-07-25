Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
NWS warns that red tide could cause respiratory irritation

Last week, the National Weather Service released an alert that said people on Manatee County...
Last week, the National Weather Service released an alert that said people on Manatee County beaches could experience some negative effects from red tide.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
HOLMES BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - Last week, the National Weather Service released an alert that said people on Manatee County beaches could experience some negative effects from red tide.

It warned that people near the beach, when red tide is present, could feel those red tide symptoms of an itchy throat and frequent coughing.

It’s especially present for those with pre-existing respiratory issues.

“It’s like you get something hung in your throat,” Holmes Beach resort worker James Nicholas said. “You can’t get it up and you can’t get it down. So you’re constantly coughing. Yeah, it was about two or three days.”

Nicholas said that other people were driven away from the beach while the red tide was intense.

“They didn’t want to get in the water, I didn’t blame them. And when they did, they got way out, away from the seaweed and the dead fish,” he said.

Local business owner Darcie Andersen also said that red tide hasn’t been a frequent issue for her this year, but her seafood store makes sure they get fish from very deep water, so as not to risk red tide being a part of their product.

Red tide has been clearing up in Holmes Beach through Sunday. The beach was full of people, and Nicholas said the smell was beginning to dissipate.

