North Port fire claims life of 74-year-old man

UPDATED Monday at 9:20 a.m. with additional details.

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - One person has died in a house fire Sunday in North Port, authorities said.

Firefighters arrived around 2:30 a.m., at a home in the 6700 block of Electra Avenue that was almost completely consumed in flames.

Once the fire was extinguished and it was safe to enter the home, a 74-year-old male was founds dead inside, North Port Police said Monday morning. The next of kin has been notified. He lived alone and appeared to be living in hoarding conditions, police said.

The Fire Marshal’s Office determined there were no signs of foul play in how the fire started. The cause or point of origin will probably not be able to be determined due to the conditions of the house.

The Medical Examiner’s Office also investigated and did not find any signs of foul play.

