Music On The Porch Celebrates Cortez’s Musical Heritage

CORTEZ, Fla. (WWSB) -In celebration of the Cortez Grand Ole Opry and the rich musical heritage of Cortez, Florida Maritime Museum partnered with the Cortez Cultural Center to host the free music event series.

Music on the Porch is held in the Chickee Hut between the Florida Maritime Museum and the Cortez Cultural Center. Park in the museum lot and follow the music through the field to the thatched hut.

Florida Maritime Museum supervisor Tori Chasey said having this is a way to preserve the history of Cortez.

“This is a live piece of the history that is in the area and this is a continuing legacy of where it is actually still happening ,” said Chasey.

This jam sessions kick off at 2 p.m. and continues through 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturday of every month.

Children and adults are welcome. Audience members are encouraged to bring a chair and umbrellas.

