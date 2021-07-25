Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

A few Isolated thunderstorms - Good Morning Suncoast Sunday Weather

By Mike Modrick
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 5:40 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We start Sunday with sunny and humid conditions, and thunderstorm activity looks minimal into the late afternoon. An increasing chance stays with us to start the coming week, but many of those storms could be inland, away from the coastal areas. Saturday storms brought nothing measurable to SRQ Airport, but 0.58″ fell in South Sarasota, 0.60″ in Venice, 0.45″ at Lakewood Ranch, and 0.03″ in downtown Bradenton. Red tide is also a continuing situation, with most of our beaches reporting some respiratory irritation and dead fish.

Red Tide Sunday
Red Tide Sunday(Station)

We continue to monitor a small Low Pressure over 100 miles east of Daytona Beach. This system is poorly organized right now, but the National Hurricane Center has a 50% chance that it could develop into a tropical storm in the next several days. We’ll watch this one closely for any signs of development.

Tropical Outlook
Tropical Outlook(Station)

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical system developing east of Florida
Tropical disturbance to bring more storms to Florida
Sharks are being found in canals in Longboat Key.
Longboat Key residents finding sharks in canal behind their homes
Ronnie Oneal sentenced to life with no parole
Life in prison is sentence for Florida man in double killing
WWSB Generic Stock 15
Pedestrian killed after vehicle crash on U.S. 41 in Bradenton
Welcome to the world, Luca!
ABC7 Anchor Rebecca Vargas gives birth to healthy baby boy!

Latest News

Emma Weyant, of United States, poses with her silver medal on the podium for the women's...
Sarasota’s Emma Weyant wins silver medal at Tokyo Olympics
6:00am News
Good Morning Suncoast at 6:00am - Sunday July 25, 2021
Cortez Music
Music On The Porch Celebrates Cortez’s Musical Heritage
Illardi Watch Party
Supporters gather at Payne Park for Jake Ilardi’s Olympic watch party