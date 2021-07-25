A few Isolated thunderstorms - Good Morning Suncoast Sunday Weather

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We start Sunday with sunny and humid conditions, and thunderstorm activity looks minimal into the late afternoon. An increasing chance stays with us to start the coming week, but many of those storms could be inland, away from the coastal areas. Saturday storms brought nothing measurable to SRQ Airport, but 0.58″ fell in South Sarasota, 0.60″ in Venice, 0.45″ at Lakewood Ranch, and 0.03″ in downtown Bradenton. Red tide is also a continuing situation, with most of our beaches reporting some respiratory irritation and dead fish.

Red Tide Sunday (Station)

We continue to monitor a small Low Pressure over 100 miles east of Daytona Beach. This system is poorly organized right now, but the National Hurricane Center has a 50% chance that it could develop into a tropical storm in the next several days. We’ll watch this one closely for any signs of development.

Tropical Outlook (Station)

