Dating app match turns in Jan. 6 rioter accused of whipping police

By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
(CNN) - A Capitol riot suspect who allegedly attacked police was caught, thanks to a dating app match.

Prosecutors say Andrew Taake, of Texas, used the online dating app Bumble while in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6.

During a chat, a match asked if he was near the U.S. Capitol. Taake said he was there “from the very beginning.” He sent several selfies and claimed he spent 30 minutes in the building.

In new court filings, prosecutors say the match turned him in to the FBI within days of the riot.

Prosecutors allege Taake was involved in two violent attacks against police who were defending the building. According to the filings, video footage from the frontlines shows Taake using pepper spray against the police line and later whipping police with a metal whip.

Taake has been charged with several federal crimes, including felony assault on a police officer and civil disorder.

According to court filings, video footage from the Capitol riot shows Taake using pepper spray against the police line and later whipping police with a metal whip.(Source: Department of Justice via CNN)

This is the second time a man allegedly involved in the Capitol riot has been turned in by a Bumble match. In April, Robert Chapman, of New York, was charged with four misdemeanors after a match reported him to the FBI.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

