Back to school approaches for Suncoast students

Masks to remain optional for public school students
Back to School begins August 10th(WCAX)
By Seshmi Hayes
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In just over two weeks both Sarasota and Manatee County students will be headed back to school.

Aug. 10 is the start date for K-12 students in both counties.

This week Gov. Ron DeSantis doubled down on his opposition to mask mandates for public school students as they return, saying he would call for a special legislative session if the federal government required masks in schools.

Both Sarasota and Manatee county schools say there are no plans to change the optional mask policy.

Additional updates can be found on the district websites.

