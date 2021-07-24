Venice community hosts water cleaning project

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The country club estates in Venice is undergoing a massive underwater cleanup project, trying to dig up all the items they’ve lost over the years.

And not just that - they’re looking to make it sustainable with a mini-reef, which will be placed in their waterway next week.

“We need clean water, especially now,” community member Ray Locke said. “I wish we could’ve done this a year ago. The neat thing is, the community volunteered donations, we got donations and grants of about $27,000.”

Locke’s heading up the five-step operation for the community. They’re in step two right now, assessing what boaters have lost in the water over the years.

“[Boaters say] ‘I lost a yeti cooler over here, three lawn chairs blew into the harbor over here, there’s an impact wrench, and I lost a gold chain and anchor over here’, so, we did a big chart identifying exactly where in our harbor it is,” Locke said.

Now there’s another step to this process as well - clams.

Sarasota Bay Watch is testing to see if clams can keep this harbor naturally clean as part of that five-step process.

“They filter water, they can filter up to 30 gallons per day,” Bay Watch member Ernesto Lasso de la Vega. “So it’s a lot of filtration and once they do that, they take the particles of the algae, and if there’s algae, they can even tolerate red tide.”

The final step of this process, step five, is for the community to take back the cleanliness of their water and keep it as clean as they’re making it now. That’ll include constant cleaning by all community members to try to improve their way of life.

