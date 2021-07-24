Scattered storms persist for the rest of the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -It was another warm day across the Suncoast with a few scattered storms throughout the afternoon.

As we head into the rest of the weekend and into the new week, eyes are on the Atlantic Coast as Invest 90L is a weak disturbance about 200 miles off the coast of Daytona Beach. The system has a 60% chance of developing in the next 2 and 5 days. Though chances have increased it does not look to become a strong system at this time.

For us, it enhances our rain chances for the weekend and the beginning of the week. With scattered storms Sunday through Tuesday. As we head towards mid-week, the rain chances start to lessen.

Look out for hot and humid conditions Sunday with feel like temperatures in the triple digits.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.