Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Piano player at Atlanta airport gets $60K tip from strangers

By WSB Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WSB) - A beloved piano player at Atlanta’s airport got the tip of a lifetime, thanks to the power of social media.

A corner of Concourse A at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport may be the most joyful part of the whole place, thanks to Tonee Carter.

Carter has been playing the piano for 60 years, the last seven in the airport.

“This is the most fun job I’ve ever had. People love live music. They’ve had a weary travel day. They’re not expecting this, and it changes everything,” Carter said. “I love this job.”

Travelers love Carter, but he never lets it get to his head.

“It’s classic Dad,” Carter’s son-in-law, Ty Berrian, said. “Exactly how he is. He handles the spotlight with grace and honor like no other.”

It was when Carter met a traveler named Carlos Whittaker, an author and motivational speaker, that the love became prevalent.

Carter had shared his story with Whittaker, a story that would move him.

“The second he told me he’s on dialysis nine hours a night, wakes up every morning and plays the piano for four hours,” Whittaker said. “I said, ‘this brother is about to get a big tip.’”

Whittaker reached out to his followers on social media. Within a few minutes, the tip reached $10,000 and within a few hours it was at $60,000.

“I do what I do because I love it. It’s never been about money for me,” Carter said. “But this is over the top. This is God at work, man.”

When Whittaker finally made the big reveal, Carter seemed at first to not believe him and then he burst into tears.

One hundred and seventy thousand people donated to help Carter.

Copyright 2021 WSB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical system developing east of Florida
Tropical disturbance to bring more storms to Florida
Sharks are being found in canals in Longboat Key.
Longboat Key residents finding sharks in canal behind their homes
Ronnie Oneal sentenced to life with no parole
Life in prison is sentence for Florida man in double killing
WWSB Generic Stock 15
Pedestrian killed after vehicle crash on U.S. 41 in Bradenton
Welcome to the world, Luca!
ABC7 Anchor Rebecca Vargas gives birth to healthy baby boy!

Latest News

Emma Weyant, of United States, poses with her silver medal on the podium for the women's...
Sarasota’s Emma Weyant wins silver medal at Tokyo Olympics
6:00am News
Good Morning Suncoast at 6:00am - Sunday July 25, 2021
Prosecutors say Andrew Taake, of Texas, used the online dating app Bumble while at the U.S....
Dating app match turns in Jan. 6 rioter accused of whipping police
Modrick Slate
A few Isolated thunderstorms - Good Morning Suncoast Sunday Weather
Joshua Harmon, 8, was reported missing in 1988. His body was later found in a wooded area near...
After 3 decades, Georgia sex offender charged with killing 8-year-old boy