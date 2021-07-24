Pedestrian killed after vehicle crash on U.S. 41 in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A 54-year-old man was killed while trying to cross a major road in Bradenton, Friday night.

Troopers say the pedestrian attempted to cross the intersection of U.S. 41 and 27th Avenue West around 9:25 p.m. That’s when a pickup truck, traveling south on U.S. 41, struck the pedestrian. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.