Manatee county taking daily steps to lessen red tide impacts

ANNA MARIA ISLAND, Fla. (WWSB) - As local counties are keeping a close eye on red tide, the Manatee County Government is intensifying their daily beach raking efforts.

County officials say they have begun taking additional steps to address red tide, and are hoping to do it before it reaches county beaches.

Two steps will take place next week - they will finalize an agreement with local shrimp boat captains, and on Tuesday County Commissioners will discuss authorizing up to five-hundred thousand dollars in tourism development taxes to pay for those efforts.

Meanwhile, ABC7 spoke with Public Information Officer Nick Azzara Saturday who says the work is happening along the shores of Anna Maria Island this weekend, yet the beaches are mostly clear right now.

Manatee County Administrator Doctor Scott Hopes says multiple county departments and dozens of staff are making considerable efforts behind the scenes to ensure they know where red tide is, where it’s headed and how they will address it before it impacts local beaches.

As of 4pm Friday, county crews worked to remove the amounts of debris that have washed ashore.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.