Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Manatee County taking daily steps to lessen red tide impacts

As of 4pm Friday, July 23, the beaches were clear of red tide debris
Manatee county taking daily steps to lessen red tide impacts
Manatee county taking daily steps to lessen red tide impacts
By Seshmi Hayes
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 11:34 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNA MARIA ISLAND, Fla. (WWSB) - As local counties are keeping a close eye on red tide, the Manatee County Government is intensifying their daily beach raking efforts.

County officials say they have begun taking additional steps to address red tide, and are hoping to do it before it reaches county beaches.

Two steps will take place next week - they will finalize an agreement with local shrimp boat captains, and on Tuesday County Commissioners will discuss authorizing up to five-hundred thousand dollars in tourism development taxes to pay for those efforts.

Meanwhile, ABC7 spoke with Public Information Officer Nick Azzara Saturday who says the work is happening along the shores of Anna Maria Island this weekend, yet the beaches are mostly clear right now.

Manatee County Administrator Doctor Scott Hopes says multiple county departments and dozens of staff are making considerable efforts behind the scenes to ensure they know where red tide is, where it’s headed and how they will address it before it impacts local beaches.

As of 4pm Friday, county crews worked to remove the amounts of debris that have washed ashore.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical system developing east of Florida
Tropical disturbance to bring more storms to Florida
Sharks are being found in canals in Longboat Key.
Longboat Key residents finding sharks in canal behind their homes
Ronnie Oneal sentenced to life with no parole
Life in prison is sentence for Florida man in double killing
WWSB Generic Stock 15
Pedestrian killed after vehicle crash on U.S. 41 in Bradenton
Welcome to the world, Luca!
ABC7 Anchor Rebecca Vargas gives birth to healthy baby boy!

Latest News

Emma Weyant, of United States, poses with her silver medal on the podium for the women's...
Sarasota’s Emma Weyant wins silver medal at Tokyo Olympics
6:00am News
Good Morning Suncoast at 6:00am - Sunday July 25, 2021
Modrick Slate
A few Isolated thunderstorms - Good Morning Suncoast Sunday Weather
Cortez Music
Music On The Porch Celebrates Cortez’s Musical Heritage
Illardi Watch Party
Supporters gather at Payne Park for Jake Ilardi’s Olympic watch party