Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Longboat Key residents finding sharks in canal behind their homes

By Francesca Constantini
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - Some Suncoast residents are seeing the effects of red tide in their own backyards. What they’re seeing is sharks swimming in canals.

Residents are finding sharks in the Buttonwood Harbor neighborhood of Longboat Key.

“They were across the whole water,” said Longboat Key resident Kenny Harms. “I was surprised!”

Harms says he saw sharks of all types swimming in the canal located behind his backyard on Buttonwood Drive.

“My girlfriend, she’s been here 21 years and has never seen a shark here,” he said.

Since Saturday, residents have been sharing videos with ABC7, showing their encounters with dozens of sharks of all sizes.

Meanwhile, researchers say sharks don’t usually veture out to canals as there’s not enough food for them.

“They’re not there to feed, they’re finding refuge from red tide,” said Dr. Bob Hueter, chief scientist for Ocearch.

When it comes to sharks, researchers say they’re susceptible to red tide like any other fish, and what they’re trying to do is find oxygen.

“As long as red tide is on the outside and they smell it, they’ll stay in there,” he said.

However, canals are not always the best place for that.

“The other problem they face in these back border areas, canals, and small bays especially in this time of year, the water is so hot, oxygen will be very limited,” said Hueter.

That’s why residents like Harms placed air stones that help bubble air into the waterway.

“You have to be careful, this is their habitat,” said Harms.

A habitat, researchers say is not safe to swim for now.

If you do come across sharks in canals or other onshore areas, you can report it to MOTE Marine Laboratory and the FWC.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical system developing east of Florida
Tropical disturbance to bring more storms to Florida
Ronnie Oneal sentenced to life with no parole
Life in prison is sentence for Florida man in double killing
WWSB Generic Stock 15
Pedestrian killed after vehicle crash on U.S. 41 in Bradenton
Welcome to the world, Luca!
ABC7 Anchor Rebecca Vargas gives birth to healthy baby boy!

Latest News

Emma Weyant, of United States, poses with her silver medal on the podium for the women's...
Sarasota’s Emma Weyant wins silver medal at Tokyo Olympics
6:00am News
Good Morning Suncoast at 6:00am - Sunday July 25, 2021
Modrick Slate
A few Isolated thunderstorms - Good Morning Suncoast Sunday Weather
Cortez Music
Music On The Porch Celebrates Cortez’s Musical Heritage
Illardi Watch Party
Supporters gather at Payne Park for Jake Ilardi’s Olympic watch party