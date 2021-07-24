A few more storms and more Red Tide!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We’re tracking a busy weekend weather-wise, with a better chance of thunderstorms, especially on Sunday. That increased chance stays with us for the coming week, too. Friday storms were minimal, with only 0.03″ for South Sarasota, 0.50″ in Venice, and 0.11″ at Lakewood Ranch, although the north side of that community received 0.81″! Red tide is also a continuing situation, with most of our beaches reporting some respiratory irritation and dead fish. Manatee Beach had the most extreme conditions Friday afternoon, and a Beach Hazard is in effect for Manatee County and areas farther north into Tampa Bay.

Red Tide Saturday (Station)

We continue to monitor a small Low Pressure over 100 miles east of Daytona Beach. This system is poorly organized right now, but the National Hurricane Center has a 50% chance that it could develop into a tropical storm in the next several days. We’ll watch this one closely for any signs of development.

Tropical Outlook (Station)

