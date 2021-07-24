Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Family of James Brown settles 15-year battle over his estate

FILE - In this July 6, 2005 file photo, James Brown performs on stage during the Live 8 concert...
FILE - In this July 6, 2005 file photo, James Brown performs on stage during the Live 8 concert at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland. The family of entertainer James Brown has reached a settlement ending a 15-year battle over late singer’s estate. David Black, an attorney representing Brown’s estate, confirmed to The Associated Press on Friday, July 23, 2021 that the agreement was reached July 9.(AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 9:46 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The family of entertainer James Brown has reached a settlement ending a 15-year battle over the late singer’s estate, according to an attorney involved in the mediation.

David Black, an attorney representing Brown’s estate, confirmed to The Associated Press on Friday that the agreement was reached July 9. Details of the settlement were not disclosed.

Legal wrangling over the Godfather of Soul’s estate has been ongoing since his death at the age of 73 on Christmas Day 2006.

The performer’s death touched off years of bizarre headlines, beginning with Tomi Rae Hynie — a former partner who claimed to be Brown’s wife — being locked out of his 60-acre (24-hectare) estate, while photographers captured her sobbing and shaking its iron gates, begging to be let in.

More than a dozen lawsuits have been filed over the years by people trying to lay claim to what’s left, which courts have estimated to be worth anything from $5 million to more than $100 million.

Brown was renowned for hundreds of iconic musical works including hits like “I Feel Good” and “A Man’s World,” and was known around the world for his flashy performances and dynamic stage presence. But years of drug problems and financial mismanagement caused his estate to dwindle.

Last year, the South Carolina Supreme Court ruled that Hynie had not been legally married to him and therefore did not have a right to his multimillion-dollar estate.

Justices also ordered a circuit court to “promptly proceed with the probate of Brown’s estate in accordance with his estate plan,” which outlined creation of a trust that would use his music royalties to fund educational expenses for children in South Carolina and Georgia.

___

Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical system developing east of Florida
Tropical disturbance to bring more storms to Florida
Sharks are being found in canals in Longboat Key.
Longboat Key residents finding sharks in canal behind their homes
Ronnie Oneal sentenced to life with no parole
Life in prison is sentence for Florida man in double killing
WWSB Generic Stock 15
Pedestrian killed after vehicle crash on U.S. 41 in Bradenton
Welcome to the world, Luca!
ABC7 Anchor Rebecca Vargas gives birth to healthy baby boy!

Latest News

Emma Weyant, of United States, poses with her silver medal on the podium for the women's...
Sarasota’s Emma Weyant wins silver medal at Tokyo Olympics
6:00am News
Good Morning Suncoast at 6:00am - Sunday July 25, 2021
Prosecutors say Andrew Taake, of Texas, used the online dating app Bumble while at the U.S....
Dating app match turns in Jan. 6 rioter accused of whipping police
Modrick Slate
A few Isolated thunderstorms - Good Morning Suncoast Sunday Weather
Joshua Harmon, 8, was reported missing in 1988. His body was later found in a wooded area near...
After 3 decades, Georgia sex offender charged with killing 8-year-old boy