Artificial reefs installed under the dock of Nokomis waterfront restaurant in battle against red tide

(WWSB)
By Rick Adams
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
NOKOMIS, Fla. (WWSB) - One Nokomis restaurant is being very proactive when it comes to keeping the water around their business clean. Pelican Alley Restaurant on the intracoastal had just added artificial reefs under their dock.

Clean water activist Captain Planet had installed eight of these reefs on Thursday free of charge. These reefs are a way of keeping the water clean, especially as red tide continues to impact the area.

The owner of the restaurant says this is good for his business and good for the environment.

”I’ve been here 24 years, we’ve had an issue with red tide and dead fish,” said Tommy Adorna, Owner of Pelican Alley Restaurant. “Just things changing the area with people building on the water, the water has definitely changed over the years. It’s become more cloudy and it’s not the same as it was years ago. How he approached it is it’s going to help the environment, it’s going to help the fish, definitely filtrate the water.”

At least four more artificial reefs will be installed at the restaurant in the coming days. Captain Planet says he would like to see artificial reefs in as many places as possible, including waterfront businesses.

